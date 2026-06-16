Natalya Mammadova opens up about life after volleyball

Former Azerbaijan national team volleyball player Natalya Mammadova has spoken about the most difficult aspect of life after bringing her successful playing career to an end.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the former outside hitter, who currently lives in France, admitted that one of the biggest challenges after retirement was finding a new place and purpose in everyday life.

According to Mammadova, the end of a sports career means much more than simply leaving competition behind. The daily routine of training sessions, travel, matches and constant physical activity also disappears, creating a sense of uncertainty for many athletes.

“It is important to realize yourself in another field. Sometimes, when that routine disappears, you do not know where and how to apply yourself. Personally, I did not face major difficulties, although at first I could not imagine what I would do next,” Mammadova said.

The former volleyball star revealed that she became interested in nutrition, pastry-making and learning French after moving to France. She also focused on building a family and fulfilling her dream of becoming a mother.

Mammadova added that she spent much of the first years after retirement traveling and meeting friends and relatives. At the same time, she had to find the right balance of physical activity, as her body had been accustomed to intensive training for many years.

“After resting for a while, the body starts demanding exercise again. Inactivity eventually affects both health and overall well-being. I am a very active person by nature, so I do fitness, play tennis and go skiing. In other words, I am now trying many things that I could not do during my professional career because of the risk of injury,” she said.

Mammadova enjoyed an international career that took her to clubs in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Italy, Russia, Spain, China and Switzerland. She made her debut for the Azerbaijan national team at an Olympic qualification tournament in Baku in 2004 and represented the country until 2018. Earlier this year, she returned to Baku and attended a match of the Azerbaijan Women's Super League.