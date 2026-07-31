31 July 2026
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Azerbaijan women's volleyball team beat Greece twice in friendly matches

Volleyball
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31 July 2026 15:32
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Azerbaijan women's volleyball team beat Greece twice in friendly matches

The Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team have played two friendly matches during their training camp in Greece as part of preparations for the European Championship.

İdman.Biz reports that the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation announced the results of the matches.

The national team faced Greece twice in Athens and recorded 3-1 victories in both encounters.

The matches formed part of Azerbaijan's preparations for the upcoming European Championship.

The team, coached by Faig Garayev, will hold the final stage of their preparations for the tournament in Baku.

Idman.Biz
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