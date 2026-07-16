Xilasedici to compete in pre-season tournament in Türkiye ahead of Champions League campaign

Azerbaijan's men's volleyball champions Xilasedici will take part in a pre-season tournament in Türkiye as part of their preparations for the 2026/27 CEV Champions League.

According to İdman.Biz, the club's manager Onat Kurt said the Azerbaijani side will compete in a four-team tournament in the second half of September.

"We will begin our preparations on August 10 in Ismayilli. After September 15, we will travel to Türkiye. One of the participants in the tournament will be Ziraat Bankkart, which is one of the strongest teams in the region," Kurt told AZERTAC.

The training camp in Ismayilli will mark the start of Xilasedici's build-up for the new season, with the Turkish tournament expected to provide valuable competitive experience before the club's return to European competition.

Xilasedici will begin their CEV Champions League campaign against Portugal's Sporting in the opening qualifying round. The first leg is scheduled for November 2-5, while the return match will be played between November 10 and 12.

The Azerbaijani champions are aiming to make a strong impression on the European stage after securing their place in the continent's premier club volleyball competition.