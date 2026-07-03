3 July 2026
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Baku to host EuroVolley Women 2026 trophy presentation

Volleyball
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3 July 2026 15:30
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Baku to host EuroVolley Women 2026 trophy presentation

Baku will host the official presentation of the EuroVolley Women 2026 trophy ahead of next year's Women's European Volleyball Championship, which Azerbaijan will co-host, İdman.Biz reports, citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation.

The ceremony will take place on July 7 at 12:00 at the Volleyball Center of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports. During the event, organizers will unveil the official EuroVolley Women 2026 trophy and the tournament's official mascot.

Later the same day, at 19:00, a volleyball festival will be held for fans and visitors. The festival area will feature special EuroVolley Women 2026 photo zones and volleyball courts, where supporters will have the opportunity to take pictures with the championship trophy and meet members of the Azerbaijan women's national team.

Fans who take photos at the designated festival areas and post them on social media using the hashtag #EuroVolleyW will receive tickets to matches of the 2026 Women's European Championship.

Azerbaijan will host the Group C matches of EuroVolley Women 2026. The group includes Azerbaijan, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania and Spain.

The Group C matches will be played at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from August 21 to 28, 2026.

Idman.Biz
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