Azerbaijan volleyball teams set for second round of European Silver League

Men's and women's national squads travel to Spain and Romania for upcoming matches

The Azerbaijan men's and women's national volleyball teams continue their campaigns in the CEV European Silver League, İdman.biz reports.

Both national teams departed today for the host countries of the second round, where they will play crucial matches in their bid to advance in the competition.

The women's national team will compete in Alicante, Spain. Azerbaijan are scheduled to face North Macedonia and hosts Spain during the second stage of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the men's national team will play its next matches in Mioveni, Romania. The Azerbaijani side will take on Romania and Spain in the upcoming round.

Women's European Silver League (Alicante, Spain)

June 12

North Macedonia vs Spain – 9:30 p.m.

June 13

Azerbaijan vs North Macedonia – 8:30 p.m.

June 14

Spain vs Azerbaijan – 8:00 p.m.

Men's European Silver League (Mioveni, Romania)

June 12

Azerbaijan vs Romania – 8:00 p.m.

June 13

Spain vs Azerbaijan – 8:00 p.m.

June 14

Romania vs Spain – 8:00 p.m.

The second round of the European Silver League will take place from June 12 to 14, with teams competing for valuable points in the race for qualification to the next stage of the tournament.