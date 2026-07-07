Polina Rahimova open to assistant coaching role after retirement - VIDEO

Veteran Azerbaijan volleyball player Polina Rahimova has revealed that she would be willing to serve as an assistant coach of the national team after her playing career comes to an end, although she does not see herself becoming a head coach.

Speaking to İdman.Biz ahead of the CEV EuroVolley Women 2026, Rahimova said the recently introduced coaching regulations could even allow her to combine playing and coaching duties.

"I could become an assistant coach of the Azerbaijan national team. It wouldn't be difficult. There is now a rule requiring at least one woman on the coaching staff of a women's team. We could even, as they say, 'beat the system' and make me a player-assistant coach", Rahimova said with a smile.

The experienced opposite hitter stressed that she still has much to learn before considering a full-time coaching career.

"I'm not ready to be a head coach. Coaching is something you have to learn. You can't simply finish your playing career and immediately become a coach. I think it's important to first work as an assistant. Every coach has their own style, and you have to find yours. I can help, but I don't think being a head coach is my calling".

Rahimova also confirmed that the upcoming European Championship in Baku will be the final continental tournament of her international career.

"I came here for the last time to join the national team and to see Faig Garayev retire. It is very important for me to be here because I will soon finish my career. I also want to start a family, but before that I want to repay Azerbaijan and say thank you".

She added that she hopes to remain involved in Azerbaijani volleyball by sharing her experience with younger players, possibly through training camps and development programs.

Reflecting on the 2017 European Championship, where Azerbaijan finished fourth on home soil, Rahimova admitted that the current squad faces a much tougher challenge.

"Back then we had a stronger and deeper team with more options on the bench. Now things are more difficult, but we have brought together the best players available. I don't know what result we will achieve this time, but I hope we can at least get out of the group".

The 36-year-old also confirmed that the upcoming club season will be the last of her professional career.

"I want to play one more season and then retire. I'm 36, and I want to have a child. I'm not too late yet - I'm catching the last train," she joked. "I'm not announcing my next club yet. It will be a surprise because nobody expects it".

Rahimova has been one of Azerbaijan's most recognizable volleyball players for more than a decade, representing the national team at multiple European Championships while also enjoying a successful club career across several countries.