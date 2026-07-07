Azerbaijan names final squad for CEV EuroVolley Women 2026

Azerbaijan's women's national volleyball team has announced its final squad for the CEV EuroVolley Women 2026.

As reported by İdman.Biz, head coach Faig Garayev has selected 16 players to represent the country at the continental championship.

The squad includes Kristina Besman (Omichka), Raziya Aliyeva (DH Volley), Natalia Soloveva (Murov Az Terminal), Polina Rahimova (GS Panionios), Yelizaveta Ruban (Leningradka), Margarita Stepanenko (UNEC), Narmina Musayeva (Ganja), Ulker Karimova (Turan VC), Ilhama Azimova (AZERRAIL), Kseniya Pavlenko (National Aviation Academy), Ayshan Abdulazimova (Turan), Aynur Imanova (DH Volley), Mariya Kirilyuk (Yenisey), Yuliya Karimova (Turan), Beyaz Guluyeva (DH Volley) and Jeyran Imanova (DH Volley).

Azerbaijan will host Group C of the tournament, which also features Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania and Spain. All group-stage matches in Baku will be played at the National Gymnastics Arena from August 21 to 28.

Hosting the championship gives Azerbaijan an opportunity to compete in front of home fans as the national team aims to advance to the knockout stage. Led by experienced coach Faig Garayev, Azerbaijan will look to make the most of home-court advantage against some of Europe's strongest volleyball nations.