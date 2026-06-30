30 June 2026
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Azerbaijani beach volleyball teams to compete at EEVZA Championships in Latvia

Volleyball
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30 June 2026 16:29
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Azerbaijani beach volleyball teams to compete at EEVZA Championships in Latvia

Azerbaijan's men's and women's beach volleyball teams will compete at the Eastern European Zonal Volleyball Association (EEVZA) Championships in the U-16, U-18 and U-20 age categories, İdman.Biz reports, citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation.

The Azerbaijani teams departed for Latvia today, where the tournaments will be held.

The U-18 Championship is scheduled for July 1-3, the U-16 event will take place on July 4-5, while the U-20 competition is set for July 15-17. All matches will be played in Cesis.

Azerbaijan's teams will be coached by head coach Atvars Vilde and coach Nihad Tarverdiyev.

The following pairs will represent Azerbaijan at the EEVZA Championships:

U-16 (Girls)

Dilyara Agayeva / Ulyana Kovaleva

Aydan Mirzoyeva / Aylin Alizade

U-18 (Girls)

Leyla Aliyeva / Dilyara Agayeva

Feyza Bolat / Jamila Bashirova

U-18 (Boys)

Emil Safronov / Tamerlan Taghiyev

U-20 (Girls)

Sabina Alizade / Leyla Aliyeva

Feyza Bolat / Jamila Bashirova

U-20 (Boys)

Ibrahim Mammadov / Muhammad Aslanli

Emil Safronov / Tamerlan Taghiyev

In addition to the EEVZA Championships, Azerbaijan's beach volleyball players will also compete at the Baltic Open Championship, which will be held in Latvia's capital, Riga.

Idman.Biz
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