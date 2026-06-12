13 June 2026
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Azerbaijan set for Silver European League opener against Romania

Volleyball
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12 June 2026 10:29
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Azerbaijan set for Silver European League opener against Romania

Boris Grebennikov's side begin their campaign in Mioveni before facing Spain on the following day

The Azerbaijan men's national volleyball team will begin its Silver European League campaign today with a match against Romania, according to İdman.Biz.

The team, coached by Boris Grebennikov, will take on the hosts in their opening fixture of the tournament stage being held in the Romanian city of Mioveni. The match is scheduled to start at 20:00 Baku time.

Azerbaijan enter the competition aiming to make a strong start against a Romanian side that traditionally ranks among the stronger teams in the Silver European League. The tournament serves as an important opportunity for the national team to gain international experience and compete for promotion to a higher level of European volleyball.

The busy schedule continues immediately after the opening match. Azerbaijan will return to the court tomorrow, when they face Spain in their second fixture of the stage.

The Silver European League is one of the main annual competitions organized by the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), bringing together emerging national teams from across the continent in the battle for the title and advancement opportunities.

Idman.Biz
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