Azerbaijan international Dmitri Baranov joins Ordu

The middle blocker will strengthen the Baku club ahead of the new domestic season and the CEV Challenge Cup

Azerbaijan men's volleyball international Dmitri Baranov has joined Baku-based club Ordu for the upcoming season, İdman.Biz reports.

The experienced middle blocker has signed with last season's Azerbaijan Super League runners-up, who will also compete in the CEV Challenge Cup during the new campaign.

Baranov spent the previous season in Chile, where he played for Deportivo Murano. He helped the club win silver medals in the national championship and also represented the team in the South American Club Championship.