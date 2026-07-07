CEV EuroVolley Women 2026 mascot and trophy unveiled in Baku - PHOTO/VIDEO

The official mascot and trophy of the CEV EuroVolley Women 2026 were unveiled in Baku as Azerbaijan continues preparations to co-host this year's European Championship.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the presentation ceremony took place at the Volleyball Center of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Youth and Sports. The event also featured the unveiling of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation's new logo and its redesigned official website.

The ceremony marked another important milestone in the country's preparations for one of Europe's biggest volleyball events. Azerbaijan will host Group C of the tournament, welcoming six national teams to Baku.

The Group C lineup includes hosts Azerbaijan, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania and Spain. All matches in the group will be played at the National Gymnastics Arena from August 21 to 28.

Azerbaijan has considerable experience in organizing major volleyball events, having previously hosted the 2017 CEV Women's European Championship, as well as numerous international tournaments in recent years. The 2026 edition will feature some of Europe's strongest national teams competing for the continental title.

The unveiling of the official mascot and trophy highlights the final stages of preparations as Baku gets ready to host Group C matches of the European Championship in August.