Azerbaijan volleyball teams continue Silver European League campaign

The Azerbaijan women's and men's national volleyball teams are set to continue their campaigns in the 2026 Silver European League.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the women's national team will play its third-round matches in Strumica, North Macedonia. Azerbaijan will face Israel and Switzerland as they look to strengthen their position in the standings.

After two rounds, the women's team has collected six points from two victories and remains among the leading contenders in the competition.

Meanwhile, the men's national team will host the final round of the preliminary stage in Baku. The matches will take place at the Volleyball Centre of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, where Azerbaijan will take on Hungary and Portugal.

The men's side is still searching for its first victory and first points of the tournament after two rounds and will be hoping to improve its record in front of home supporters.

The third round of the Silver European League is scheduled for June 19-21, with crucial points at stake as teams battle for places in the next stage of the competition.

Women's tournament (Strumica, North Macedonia)

June 19: Azerbaijan vs Israel

June 20: Switzerland vs Azerbaijan

June 21: Israel vs Switzerland

Men's tournament (Baku, Azerbaijan)

June 19: Hungary vs Azerbaijan

June 20: Portugal vs Hungary

June 21: Azerbaijan vs Portugal