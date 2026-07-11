Azerbaijan steps up preparations for CEV EuroVolley Women 2026 - PHOTO

A preparation meeting for the 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship was held in Azerbaijan as organizers continue planning for the tournament.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the meeting was chaired by Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation Vice President Bahruz Guliyev and took place at the National Gymnastics Arena, which will host the Group C matches of CEV EuroVolley 2026.

Participants discussed a wide range of organizational matters, including the accreditation process, the arrival and accommodation of teams and official guests, match broadcasting, security arrangements, and other operational issues. Responsibilities and key tasks for the coming months were also assigned.

Baku will host all Group C matches from August 21 to 28. Azerbaijan will compete against Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania and Spain for a place in the knockout stage.

The 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship will be co-hosted by four countries. While Azerbaijan stages the Group C fixtures, the remaining groups will be played in Türkiye (Group A), the Czech Republic (Group B), and Sweden (Group D).

Hosting the tournament represents another major international sporting event for Azerbaijan, which has previously welcomed numerous European and world championships across different sports.