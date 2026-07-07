Faig Garayev confident Azerbaijan can overcome setbacks at EuroVolley 2026 - VIDEO

Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team head coach Faig Garayev has revealed that several players have suffered injuries ahead of the CEV EuroVolley Women 2026, but stressed that preparations for the tournament are continuing.

Speaking to İdman.Biz during a press conference in Baku, the experienced coach admitted the team has faced setbacks but remains fully focused on the upcoming championship.

"Unfortunately, several of our volleyball players have been injured. Nevertheless, we are continuing our preparations," Garayev said.

The veteran coach emphasized that the team is determined to build a successful future rather than dwell on past achievements.

"We are not living in the past. We are focused on today and tomorrow, and we want to achieve new success. I believe a strong performance at the European Championship can become the foundation for a new revival of Azerbaijani volleyball," he said.

Garayev also highlighted the importance of the younger players included in the squad and underlined the team's commitment.

"Our squad includes young volleyball players as well. Our main objective is to fight until the very end and give everything we have. To achieve good results, it is essential to keep the players physically prepared and mentally motivated. Everyone in the team respects one another. I always tell the girls that representing the national team is a great responsibility, and they understand that by working hard in every training session."

Azerbaijan will host Group C of the CEV EuroVolley Women 2026, where it will face Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania and Spain. All matches in Baku will be played at the National Gymnastics Arena from August 21 to 28.