27 July 2026
EN

Azerbaijan women's volleyball team heads to Greece for Euro preparations

Volleyball
News
27 July 2026 15:48
18
Azerbaijan women's volleyball team heads to Greece for Euro preparations

The Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team has departed for Greece to continue its preparations for the 2026 CEV European Championship.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, the team travelled to Athens today for a training camp that will run from July 27 to August 1.

During the camp, Faig Garayev's side is also scheduled to play a number of friendly matches as part of its build-up to the continental tournament.

Azerbaijan will compete in Group C at the European Championship alongside Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania and Spain.

The Group C matches will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from August 21 to 28, with the host nation aiming to secure a place in the knockout stage in front of its home fans.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan international Dmitri Baranov joins Ordu
25 July 11:05
Volleyball

Azerbaijan international Dmitri Baranov joins Ordu

The middle blocker will strengthen the Baku club ahead of the new domestic season and the CEV Challenge Cup
Xilasedici to compete in pre-season tournament in Türkiye ahead of Champions League campaign
16 July 15:31
Volleyball

Xilasedici to compete in pre-season tournament in Türkiye ahead of Champions League campaign

Azerbaijani champions to face strong opposition as preparations begin for European challenge

Azerbaijan steps up preparations for CEV EuroVolley Women 2026
11 July 11:59
Volleyball

Azerbaijan steps up preparations for CEV EuroVolley Women 2026 - PHOTO

Organizing committee discusses key operational plans ahead of Baku group-stage matches

Polina Rahimova open to assistant coaching role after retirement
7 July 17:59
Volleyball

Polina Rahimova open to assistant coaching role after retirement - VIDEO

Azerbaijan's volleyball star says she wants to give back to the national team but has no ambitions to become a head coach
Faig Garayev confident Azerbaijan can overcome setbacks at EuroVolley 2026
7 July 15:13
Volleyball

Faig Garayev confident Azerbaijan can overcome setbacks at EuroVolley 2026 - VIDEO

Azerbaijan's head coach remains optimistic despite several injuries as the hosts prepare for the European Championship
Azerbaijan names final squad for CEV EuroVolley Women 2026
7 July 13:43
Volleyball

Azerbaijan names final squad for CEV EuroVolley Women 2026

Head coach Faig Garayev has selected a 16-player roster for the European Championship in Baku

Most read

Spain's world champions enjoy Ibiza getaway after World Cup triumph - VIDEO
25 July 10:40
Football

Spain's world champions enjoy Ibiza getaway after World Cup triumph - VIDEO

Marcos Llorente and Ferran Torres are spending their vacation on the famous Spanish island ahead of the new season
Gianluigi Donnarumma marries childhood sweetheart in Italy
25 July 13:01
World football

Gianluigi Donnarumma marries childhood sweetheart in Italy

Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland and several Italy internationals attended the Manchester City goalkeeper’s wedding ceremony
Al Hilal face major obstacles in pursuit of Dembele
24 July 17:49
World football

Al Hilal face major obstacles in pursuit of Dembele

PSG reportedly value the France star at more than €100 million
Vozinha joins Colo-Colo after standout World Cup campaign
25 July 16:45
Football

Vozinha joins Colo-Colo after standout World Cup campaign

Cape Verde veteran goalkeeper signs an 18-month deal with the Chilean giants as a free agent