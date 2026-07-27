Azerbaijan women's volleyball team heads to Greece for Euro preparations

The Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team has departed for Greece to continue its preparations for the 2026 CEV European Championship.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, the team travelled to Athens today for a training camp that will run from July 27 to August 1.

During the camp, Faig Garayev's side is also scheduled to play a number of friendly matches as part of its build-up to the continental tournament.

Azerbaijan will compete in Group C at the European Championship alongside Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Romania and Spain.

The Group C matches will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from August 21 to 28, with the host nation aiming to secure a place in the knockout stage in front of its home fans.