Azerbaijan volleyball teams set for crucial Silver European League matches

The Azerbaijani men's and women's national volleyball teams will continue their campaigns in the Silver European League with important matches on Saturday.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the women's national team will take on North Macedonia in a match scheduled to be played in Spain. The encounter will begin at 20:30 Baku time.

Azerbaijan currently occupies 11th place in the standings with three points, while North Macedonia sits 23rd and is still searching for its first points of the competition. The match presents an opportunity for the Azerbaijani side to improve its position and remain in contention for a higher finish.

Meanwhile, the men's national team will face Spain in Romania. The match is set to start at 20:00 Baku time.

Spain enters the contest in eighth place with six points, having enjoyed a strong start to the tournament. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, is ranked 24th after suffering defeats in its previous matches and will be looking to earn its first positive result of the campaign.

The Silver European League serves as an important international platform for developing national teams across Europe, with valuable ranking points and promotion opportunities at stake. Both Azerbaijani teams will be aiming to make a strong impression as the competition enters a decisive stage.