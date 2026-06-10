Azerbaijan captain reflects on difficult start to Silver European League campaign

Azerbaijan men's national volleyball team captain Vugar Bayramov has admitted that the team failed to perform at the level it expected during its opening matches in the Silver European League.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Bayramov said the national team encountered significant challenges in its first two matches of the competition.

"The first two games were quite difficult for us. Unfortunately, we were unable to display the level of volleyball we wanted," Bayramov said. "One of the main reasons was that our opponents had advantages in both height and physical strength."

Despite the disappointing results, the captain remains optimistic about the team's chances in the remainder of the tournament.

"We still have four important matches ahead of us. At the moment, we are carefully analyzing our mistakes and shortcomings and working intensively to prepare better for the upcoming games. I believe we will perform with greater confidence, play higher-quality volleyball and reveal our team's true potential," he added.

Azerbaijan began its Silver European League campaign with back-to-back 0-3 defeats against Greece and Sweden. The team will now look to bounce back in its remaining fixtures as it aims to improve its standing in the competition and gain valuable international experience.

The Silver European League serves as an important platform for developing national teams across Europe, offering valuable opportunities to compete against strong international opposition.