10 June 2026
EN

Azerbaijan captain reflects on difficult start to Silver European League campaign

Volleyball
News
10 June 2026 13:38
26
Azerbaijan captain reflects on difficult start to Silver European League campaign

Azerbaijan men's national volleyball team captain Vugar Bayramov has admitted that the team failed to perform at the level it expected during its opening matches in the Silver European League.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, Bayramov said the national team encountered significant challenges in its first two matches of the competition.

"The first two games were quite difficult for us. Unfortunately, we were unable to display the level of volleyball we wanted," Bayramov said. "One of the main reasons was that our opponents had advantages in both height and physical strength."

Despite the disappointing results, the captain remains optimistic about the team's chances in the remainder of the tournament.

"We still have four important matches ahead of us. At the moment, we are carefully analyzing our mistakes and shortcomings and working intensively to prepare better for the upcoming games. I believe we will perform with greater confidence, play higher-quality volleyball and reveal our team's true potential," he added.

Azerbaijan began its Silver European League campaign with back-to-back 0-3 defeats against Greece and Sweden. The team will now look to bounce back in its remaining fixtures as it aims to improve its standing in the competition and gain valuable international experience.

The Silver European League serves as an important platform for developing national teams across Europe, offering valuable opportunities to compete against strong international opposition.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan coach admits team is physically behind its rivals
9 June 13:15
Volleyball

Azerbaijan coach admits team is physically behind its rivals

Boris Grebennikov says rebuilding process and youth integration require patience despite European League setbacks
Belgium and Netherlands begin Nations League campaigns ahead of Baku EuroVolley
6 June 14:15
Volleyball

Belgium and Netherlands begin Nations League campaigns ahead of Baku EuroVolley

Azerbaijan's future European Championship opponents are using the Volleyball Nations League as key preparation for August's continental tournament
Baku to host Mini Volley festival for children
5 June 12:12
Volleyball

Baku to host Mini Volley festival for children

Event aims to promote volleyball and healthy lifestyles among young participants

FIVB instructor visits Azerbaijan’s U14 volleyball squad
1 June 10:18
Volleyball

FIVB instructor visits Azerbaijan’s U14 volleyball squad - PHOTO

Turkish expert Cengiz Akarçeşme observed the team’s training session and shared advice with young players

Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team complete Hungary training camp
16 May 15:11
Volleyball

Azerbaijan women's national volleyball team complete Hungary training camp

National side record two friendly victories before continuing preparations in Slovenia
Ganja Bring Back Experienced Volleyball Player to Squad
13 May 13:12
Volleyball

Ganja Bring Back Experienced Volleyball Player to Squad

Azerbaijani club re-signs Leyla Parshkova ahead of the new domestic season

Most read

Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez
8 June 18:11
World football

Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez

Argentina forward reportedly valued at around €150 million by city rivals

World Cup 2026: everything you need to know about the format, innovations and schedule
8 June 16:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: everything you need to know about the format, innovations and schedule

The upcoming tournament will be the largest and most technologically advanced World Cup in football history

Spanish club placed millions on its own relegation from La Liga
8 June 15:49
World football

Spanish club placed millions on its own relegation from La Liga

Unnamed side used prediction markets to hedge against potential financial losses from dropping out of Spain's top flight

Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026
9 June 11:34
World Cup 2026

Referees appointed for opening match of World Cup 2026

Brazilian official Wilton Sampaio to take charge of Mexico vs South Africa curtain-raiser in Mexico City