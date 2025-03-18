18 March 2025
"Sports Ambassadors of the Year" announced – NAMES - PHOTO

18 March 2025 17:16
The Collegium meeting of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been held.

The meeting, chaired by Minister Farid Gayibov, discussed and approved several key decisions, Idman.biz reports.

One of the main topics was the Technical Regulations for organizing national competitions, which were reviewed and approved. Additionally, the meeting addressed the awarding of honorary titles to sports professionals. As a result, several experts were granted the title of "Honorary Physical Education and Sports Specialist."

Furthermore, the report on the 2024 Sports Ambassadors was reviewed and approved. The Regulations on the Selection of Sports Ambassadors were also confirmed.

At the end of the meeting, the 2025 Sports Ambassadors were elected. Out of 11 nominees, the following five athletes were chosen through a vote:

Aliya Pashayeva (Rhythmic Gymnastics)
Farida Azizova (Taekwondo)
Orkhan Safarov (Judo)
Dadash Dadashbayli (Weightlifting)
Khayyam Orujov (National Sports Disciplines)

Idman.biz

