July 2 – International Sports Journalists Day

July 2 marks International Sports Journalists Day, celebrated annually since 1995 at the initiative of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

The date commemorates the founding of AIPS on July 2, 1924, during a congress of international sports media representatives held in Paris, Idman.biz reports.

The organization was established to serve as a professional body that mediates between the international press, athletes, and sponsors, while also organizing meetings and seminars for aspiring sports journalists.

Today, 130 countries are represented in AIPS. AIPS member Azerbaijan has played an active role in the association and hosted the 77th Congress in 2014, dedicated to AIPS’s 90th anniversary.

Idman.biz team congratulates all sports journalists in Azerbaijan on this occasion and wishes them continued success in their work.

Idman.biz