AMADA holds anti-doping seminar for national volleyball players

Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) held an anti-doping awareness seminar for members of the Azerbaijani national team consisting of young volleyball players.

The athletes were provided with detailed information on anti-doping rule violations, the doping control process, and the rights and obligations of athletes in this process, Idman.biz reports.

Important topics such as therapeutic use exceptions, the consequences of using prohibited substances, penalties for their use, the prohibited list, location information, and the ADAMS system were also discussed.

Questions of interest to the participants were answered in the interactive seminar.

The seminar aimed to contribute to the healthy development of young athletes, both physically and morally, as well as to strengthen the principles of justice in sports. The importance of adhering to anti-doping rules was emphasized to athletes, and the knowledge and skills necessary to make the right decisions were brought to their attention.

Idman.biz