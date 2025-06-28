28 June 2025
Farid Gayibov to run for third term as European Gymnastics President

Farid Gayibov will seek a third term as President of European Gymnastics (EG).

The full list of candidates for the upcoming elections has been announced following the deadline for nominations, Idman.biz reports.

Gayibov, who currently holds the position, will face competition from Croatian candidate Mario Vukoja.

The elections will take place during the EG Congress on November 29 in Prague, Czech Republic. In addition to the presidency, the new Executive Committee and members of various technical committees will also be elected at the congress.

