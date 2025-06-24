26 June 2025
EN

Ip Man’s student Samuel Kwok: "I see strong and growing interest in martial arts among Azerbaijan’s youth" – INTERVIEW

Other
Interview
24 June 2025 15:04
46
Ip Man’s student Samuel Kwok: "I see strong and growing interest in martial arts among Azerbaijan’s youth" – INTERVIEW

One of the world’s most renowned martial artists, Grandmaster Samuel Kwok, a student of the legendary Ip Man and holder of the title Living Legend, shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC about his visits to Azerbaijan and the rising popularity of martial arts in the country.

– What are your impressions of your visits to Azerbaijan?

This is my third visit to Azerbaijan, and each time I am warmly welcomed. I have witnessed not only the country’s natural beauty but also the strength of its traditions and the deep respect people have for martial arts. Azerbaijan has a rich cultural heritage, and the balance it maintains between modern development and traditional values continues to impress me. Being here again is truly a pleasure.

– How do you assess the interest in martial arts among the youth in Azerbaijan?

I see a strong and growing interest in martial arts among the younger generation. The enthusiasm, discipline, and dedication of the students I met during seminars are remarkable. It’s clear that martial arts here are viewed not just as a sport but also as a way of life and personal development, which perfectly aligns with the spirit of Wing Chun. Azerbaijani culture is deeply rooted in values like respect, hospitality, and strength — qualities that harmonize beautifully with martial arts. The practitioners I encountered were respectful, eager to learn, and highly disciplined. Their open-mindedness and humility made a positive impression on me. I believe these individuals have the potential not only to become skilled fighters but also wise martial arts teachers.

– What feelings did the hospitality you experienced in Azerbaijan evoke?

Your hospitality is genuinely heartfelt. I felt like a member of the family, not just a guest. Such warm relations foster a strong bond between teachers and students, which makes me happy. The respect shown to guests and elders in Azerbaijani culture resonates strongly with the traditional values of martial arts.

– Do you plan to hold more seminars or regular training sessions in Azerbaijan in the future?

Absolutely. Given the enthusiasm and dedication I have seen here, I would be delighted to organize more seminars and even regular training programs. I thank the Azerbaijan Wing Chun Federation for promoting this martial art in the country. Their work lays a solid foundation for long-term development.

– What distinguishes Wing Chun from other martial arts?

Wing Chun is a close-range combat system focused on efficiency, simplicity, and sensitivity. What sets it apart is its scientific approach to movement and energy. It relies not on brute strength but on structure, timing, and intelligent use of energy. A weaker person can defend against a stronger opponent by using the technique correctly. This reflects Wing Chun’s roots as a practical self-defense system for real life.

At the core of Wing Chun training is the unique and dynamic sensitivity exercise called Chi Sau (“sticky hands”). It develops reflexes, timing, structure, and the ability to feel and respond to an opponent’s energy. Chi Sau cultivates not only fighting skills but also deep physical intuition and fluidity — qualities rarely seen in other styles.

Moreover, Wing Chun is not just physical discipline but also a spiritual path. Ip Man’s code of conduct emphasizes humility, respect, discipline, and social responsibility, promoting ethical behavior both inside and outside the training hall. This combination of physical mastery and inner character development truly distinguishes Wing Chun as a complete martial art and way of life.

– How does Wing Chun philosophy affect the human body?

Practicing Wing Chun trains not only muscles but also the mind and internal energy. Principles like relaxation, proper structure, and economy of movement teach the body to move more naturally and efficiently. Over time, practitioners improve posture, breathing, coordination, and body awareness. Daily Wing Chun practice is like moving meditation, cultivating inner calm and sharpening physical sensitivity.

– How important is the teacher-student relationship in martial arts?

The teacher-student relationship is the heart of traditional martial arts. It goes beyond physical training to passing down values, discipline, and mindset. This bond is built on trust, humility, and mutual respect. It shapes not only the student’s skills but also their character and lasts a lifetime.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shota Arveladze: "Azerbaijan has also achieved great successes in the field of sports"
18:00
Other

Shota Arveladze: "Azerbaijan has also achieved great successes in the field of sports"

According to him, Azerbaijan and Georgia are successfully cooperating in all areas
Farid Gayibov meets with UNICEF representative Saja Farooq Abdullah – PHOTO
16:22
Other

Farid Gayibov meets with UNICEF representative Saja Farooq Abdullah – PHOTO

Minister Gayibov expressed his gratitude to Ms. Abdullah for the fruitful cooperation and wished her success in her future endeavors
AMADA hosts Anti-Doping Seminar for canoeing and rowing athletes – PHOTO
25 June 16:26
Other

AMADA hosts Anti-Doping Seminar for canoeing and rowing athletes – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) continues its efforts to strengthen the fight against doping

Medals unveiled for World University Games
24 June 13:39
Other

Medals unveiled for World University Games

The medals for the upcoming World University Games in Germany's Rhine-Ruhr region have been officially unveiled
Baku to host City Billiards Championship
24 June 09:24
Other

Baku to host City Billiards Championship

The Baku City Billiards Championship in the Pool Nine Ball discipline will take place from June 28 to 30
Farid Gayibov meets Grandmaster Samuel Kwok – PHOTO
23 June 20:15
Other

Farid Gayibov meets Grandmaster Samuel Kwok – PHOTO

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan meets one of the world’s renowned martial artists

Most read

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO
24 June 10:54
Football

Lionel Messi turns 38: Celebrating legacy of football legend - VIDEO

Today marks a milestone for one of football's greatest icons, Lionel Messi turns 38
WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup
24 June 09:45
Football

WATCH: PSG advances as group leader, Inter Miami held on Messi’s birthday - Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States continues to deliver excitement
Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10
24 June 16:00
MMA

Rafael Fiziev breaks into UFC lightweight Top 10

Following the recent UFC event held in Baku, the organization has updated its rankings across various weight classes
WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39
24 June 17:52
Football

WATCH: Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray, joins Estudiantes at 39

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera continues his career in Argentina