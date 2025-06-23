Farid Gayibov meets Grandmaster Samuel Kwok – PHOTO

On June 23, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Farid Gayibov, met with Grandmaster Samuel Kwok — one of the world’s renowned martial artists, student of the legendary Ip Man, and holder of the title "Living Legend.", Idman.biz reports.

They discussed the development of martial arts in Azerbaijan, increasing public interest in the discipline, and opportunities for mutual exchange of experience.

The meeting included officials from the ministry and representatives of Wing Chun federations from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and the UK.

