Baku to host City Billiards Championship

The Baku City Billiards Championship in the Pool Nine Ball discipline will take place from June 28 to 30, organized by the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation (ABF), supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and hosted by the Pro Pool Station club.

The main goal of the event is to promote the development of billiards in Azerbaijan, spark greater interest among youth, and provide professional athletes with valuable competition experience, Idman.biz reports.

Athletes from various regions of the country will compete, and a high-level tournament is anticipated.

The championship is part of the Azerbaijan Billiards Federation’s annual competition calendar and is considered one of the most significant local events in this sport.

Idman.biz