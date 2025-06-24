Medals unveiled for World University Games

The medals for the upcoming World University Games in Germany's Rhine-Ruhr region have been officially unveiled.

The design of the Universiade medals carries deep symbolism. Five embossed lines, representing the union of continents, converge into a radiant star, signifying unity, achievement, and shared goals, Idman.biz reports.

The dynamic form of the medal reflects the energy, diversity, and aspirations of the younger generation striving to turn their dreams into reality.

In total, 234 sets of medals will be awarded during the Games, with approximately 2,150 individual medals produced.

The medal box also embodies rich symbolism. Inspired by the region’s mining heritage, its angular shape and six-edged design represent the six host cities. The interior is designed to evoke warmth and hospitality, hallmarks of the Ruhr region. Flowing lines within the box mirror the landscapes shaped by slag heaps and waterways, while an 18-point crown stands for sporting excellence and the diversity of disciplines featured at the event.

Team Azerbaijan will also be participating in the Universiade, which takes place from July 16 to 27.

