29 June 2025
Assistant to the President Elected Member of the FIA ​​Senate

28 June 2025 16:10
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov has been elected a member of the Senate of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Senate is the governing body of the FIA, Idman.biz reports.

Responsible for the financial and commercial issues of the organization, as well as the general management of the FIA, the Senate works towards the establishment of standards in the field of motor sports, road safety, as well as the development of the automotive industry.

