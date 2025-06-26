Shota Arveladze: "Azerbaijan has also achieved great successes in the field of sports"

"Today, sports are successfully developing in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has also achieved great successes in the field of sports. We are very happy about these successes of our friendly and neighboring Azerbaijan",

Shota Arveladze, a Georgian football expert and head coach of the Turkish Kasimpasa football team, said these words to AZƏRTAC-a, Idman.biz reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Georgia are successfully cooperating in all areas. There is also a certain level of cooperation in the field of sports.

"However, I think that this cooperation does not fully meet the requirements of the day and we should expand it and develop it further. I believe that our countries and peoples will also achieve great successes in joint cooperation in the field of sports," Arveladze emphasized.

The football expert said that a special Sports Institute has been opened in Tbilisi in Georgia, organized by the KRUYFF Foundation. This institute will be engaged in protecting the health of both football players and athletes who have distinguished themselves in other fields, as well as strengthening the legal and scientific foundations in this field.

Arveldze said that athletes from Azerbaijan and other countries will also be able to benefit from this institute.

Idman.biz