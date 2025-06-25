AMADA hosts Anti-Doping Seminar for canoeing and rowing athletes – PHOTO

The Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) continues its efforts to strengthen the fight against doping and raise awareness among athletes across the country.

AMADA recently organized an educational seminar for young athletes of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The main objective of the seminar was to provide athletes with comprehensive information on anti-doping rules, their rights and responsibilities, and the core principles of clean sport.

Participants were educated on banned substances and methods, the stages of doping control, individual athlete responsibility, and the process of results management. It was emphasized that athletes can sometimes unknowingly consume prohibited substances due to inattention—highlighting the importance of carefully checking the contents of all supplements and medications.

The session was conducted in an interactive format, allowing attendees to ask questions and engage directly with experts on anti-doping issues.

This initiative is part of AMADA’s broader commitment to promoting clean sport and ensuring a fair competitive environment for all athletes.

Idman.biz