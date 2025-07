The Baku Championship in the Pool Nine Ball billiards discipline has concluded.

The three-day competition determined the top players among both men and women, Idman.biz reports.

In the men’s category, Murad Fattayev claimed the gold medal. Elnur Nuriyev took second place, while Ruslan Amiraslanov and Orkhan Rzayev shared third.

In the women’s category, Mina Nasirova emerged as the champion. Zahra Abbasova won silver, while Valeriya Konkina and Zamina Yolchuzada took home bronze medals.

Idman.biz