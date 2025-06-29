Turan Tovuz's new transfer: "The club's goals attracted me"

"I'm happy to be here. I'm grateful to Turan Tovuz for giving me this chance."

Turan Tovuz's new transfer David Tavares said this in a statement to Futbolxeber.az, Idman.biz reports.

He said that the ambition of the Tovuz club attracted his attention: "My initial impressions of the club are excellent. We had a conversation with the head coach and the club director. Turan Tovuz's goals and ambition attracted me."

26-year-old midfielder also spoke about Turan Tovuz's head coach Kurban Berdiyev: "Our head coach is very experienced. He has a rich career and has achieved good results. When I talked to him, I felt his character. This is a very important point."

Tavares said that before coming to Azerbaijan, he received advice from two footballers: “I had some knowledge about Azerbaijan. I got more detailed information about the country and the club from my national team mates Patrick and Leandro Andrade. They only had positive things to say about Azerbaijan and its football.”

Benfica player also spoke about the fans in Tovuz: “I know that Turan Tovuz has strong fan support for its home matches. This is great. Because for me, football without fans is not football. I am happy that my team’s home matches are sold out. Even when I was gathering information about the club, I was told that Turan Tovuz has a lot of fans and that the fans support the team until the end. I believe that this will be the case in the upcoming season. I will do my best to make Turan Tovuz fans happy.”

