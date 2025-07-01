Azerbaijan’s Olympic athlete rankings revealed

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has released the ranking table of Azerbaijani athletes in Olympic sports.

The list has been presented in a new and more improved format, Idman.biz reports.

The table, which takes into account athletes’ results from January 1 to June 30, uses new evaluation criteria that have contributed to making the rankings more accurate.

Judoka Zelim Tckaev tops the list with 330 points. He is followed by Zelym Kotsoiev (judo, 320 points) in second place, while Eljan Hajiyev (judo, 230 points) completes the top three.

The ranking table will be updated at the beginning of each month based on the latest results.

Idman.biz