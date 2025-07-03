Two Azerbaijani officials appointed to European Olympic Committees commissions

The Executive Committee of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) has approved the new composition of its commissions for the 2025–2029 term.

The new lineup includes two members from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

As per the decision, Hasanaga Rzayev, Head of the NOC’s Sports Department, has been appointed to the EOC eSports Commission, while Anar Bagirov, Head of the International Relations Department, has been selected as a member of the EU and International Relations Commission.

