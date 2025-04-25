Rashid Mammadaliyev: "I thought I had nothing to lose, I just had to enjoy it"

"The atmosphere of the tournament was great," said Azerbaijani national team judoka Rashid Mammadaliyev in an interview with Idman.biz, reflecting on his performance at the European Championship held in Podgorica, Montenegro.

Competing in the 73 kg weight category, Mammadaliyev explained that being added to the squad at the last moment didn’t affect him negatively—in fact, it helped ease the pressure:

"Thanks to the support of my coaches, the medical staff, and my teammates, it was easy to make weight before the competition. Finding out I would compete at the last minute was actually helpful. I think when you know a month in advance, it causes more stress. But hearing it late freed me from that anxiety. I thought, ‘I have nothing to lose, I just need to enjoy it to the fullest.’”

He shared that the toughest matches began after the Round of 16:

"The quarterfinal against France’s Joan-Benjamin Gaba and the semifinal against Danil Lavrentiev weren’t easy. Both were very experienced. I had faced some opponents before, while for others, I watched their previous matches and prepared accordingly. I tried to follow our tactical plan based on that analysis."

Mammadaliyev also highlighted the importance of support from Olympic champions Elnur Mammadli and Hidayat Heydarov:

"During the matches, I listened not only to my coaches but also to what our Olympic champions were shouting from the stands. Their experience is far greater than mine, so I tried to follow their guidance. Having their support in the stands gave me a huge boost. That motivation helped me succeed."

Rashid Mammadaliyev was added to the national team at the last moment after Hidayat Heydarov fell ill.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz