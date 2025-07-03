3 July 2025
EN

Azerbaijan to compete with 22 judokas at European Judo Cup

Judo
News
3 July 2025 10:45
13
Azerbaijan to compete with 22 judokas at European Judo Cup

The European Judo Cup for juniors will take place on July 5–6 in Prague, the Czech Republic.

The tournament is organized by the European Judo Union and will feature 22 Azerbaijani judokas (14 male and 8 female) competing across 10 weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

Team Azerbaijan will be represented by Mirkhalig Iskandarov, Aykhan Mirzazada, Nijat Eyvazov (60 kg); Mehdi Jafarov, Salim Sultanov, Nihad Yahyayev (73 kg); Nahid Targuliyev, Roman Garayev, Mehdi Abbasov, Jasur Ibadli (81 kg); Janpolad Aliyev, Ali Gazimammadov (90 kg); Davud Namazli, Vidad Aliyev (100 kg); Aydan Valiyeva, Khadija Gadashova (52 kg); Fidan Gasimova, Gulnara Bayramova (57 kg); Nilgun Rzayeva, Leyla Atayeva (63 kg); Parvana Abdullayeva (70 kg); Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg).

A total of 447 athletes (280 male, 167 female) from 32 countries will compete in the tournament.

Among the referees officiating at the event will be Arzu Ajalova and Akif Tahirov, both “A” category international referees and members of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation’s officiating team.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Second round of Men's Judo League to be held in Baku
2 July 18:09
Judo

Second round of Men's Judo League to be held in Baku

The second round will be held at the Sports and Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
Judo belt examination to be held in Baku
2 July 17:58
Judo

Judo belt examination to be held in Baku

The exam will take place at the AJF administrative building
Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Asian Cup in Almaty
2 July 17:23
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Asian Cup in Almaty

The Asian Cup for juniors in judo will be held in Kazakhstan
International judo calendar enters second half of the year
2 July 16:19
Judo

International judo calendar enters second half of the year

Three Grand Slam and four Grand Prix tournaments until the end of the year
399 judokas from 62 countries to compete in World University Games
1 July 17:08
Judo

399 judokas from 62 countries to compete in World University Games

216 male and 183 female judokas are expected to take part in the event
Emin Iskandarov: "We will work on the mistakes made at the European Championship"
1 July 16:14
Judo

Emin Iskandarov: "We will work on the mistakes made at the European Championship"

Head coach of the Azerbaijani national youth judo team gave an interview

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter
1 July 09:33
Football

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

Two Round of 16 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup have taken place
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals
1 July 19:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals

The Azerbaijan women’s national football team played another friendly match