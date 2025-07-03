Azerbaijan to compete with 22 judokas at European Judo Cup

The European Judo Cup for juniors will take place on July 5–6 in Prague, the Czech Republic.

The tournament is organized by the European Judo Union and will feature 22 Azerbaijani judokas (14 male and 8 female) competing across 10 weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

Team Azerbaijan will be represented by Mirkhalig Iskandarov, Aykhan Mirzazada, Nijat Eyvazov (60 kg); Mehdi Jafarov, Salim Sultanov, Nihad Yahyayev (73 kg); Nahid Targuliyev, Roman Garayev, Mehdi Abbasov, Jasur Ibadli (81 kg); Janpolad Aliyev, Ali Gazimammadov (90 kg); Davud Namazli, Vidad Aliyev (100 kg); Aydan Valiyeva, Khadija Gadashova (52 kg); Fidan Gasimova, Gulnara Bayramova (57 kg); Nilgun Rzayeva, Leyla Atayeva (63 kg); Parvana Abdullayeva (70 kg); Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg).

A total of 447 athletes (280 male, 167 female) from 32 countries will compete in the tournament.

Among the referees officiating at the event will be Arzu Ajalova and Akif Tahirov, both “A” category international referees and members of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation’s officiating team.

