Azerbaijan Judo Federation to host Dan grade seminar and exam

From July 25 to 29, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) will organize a seminar and examination for Dan grades.

The seminar and exam, held at the AJF administrative building, will be open to judo coaches, Idman.biz reports.

Candidates must be at least 17 years old and hold a brown belt.

This seminar and exam are required for studying at the International Judo Federation (IJF) Academy and for coach certification. The main goal is to assess and develop coaches’ skills according to the Dan system. Additionally, the seminar aims to boost coaches’ motivation and encourage continuous professional development.

Idman.biz