3 July 2025
EN

Azerbaijan Judo Federation to host Dan grade seminar and exam

Judo
News
3 July 2025 18:17
18
Azerbaijan Judo Federation to host Dan grade seminar and exam

From July 25 to 29, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) will organize a seminar and examination for Dan grades.

The seminar and exam, held at the AJF administrative building, will be open to judo coaches, Idman.biz reports.

Candidates must be at least 17 years old and hold a brown belt.

This seminar and exam are required for studying at the International Judo Federation (IJF) Academy and for coach certification. The main goal is to assess and develop coaches’ skills according to the Dan system. Additionally, the seminar aims to boost coaches’ motivation and encourage continuous professional development.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan to compete with 22 judokas at European Judo Cup
10:45
Judo

Azerbaijan to compete with 22 judokas at European Judo Cup

The European Judo Cup for juniors will take place on July 5–6 in the Czech Republic
Second round of Men's Judo League to be held in Baku
2 July 18:09
Judo

Second round of Men's Judo League to be held in Baku

The second round will be held at the Sports and Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
Judo belt examination to be held in Baku
2 July 17:58
Judo

Judo belt examination to be held in Baku

The exam will take place at the AJF administrative building
Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Asian Cup in Almaty
2 July 17:23
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Asian Cup in Almaty

The Asian Cup for juniors in judo will be held in Kazakhstan
International judo calendar enters second half of the year
2 July 16:19
Judo

International judo calendar enters second half of the year

Three Grand Slam and four Grand Prix tournaments until the end of the year
399 judokas from 62 countries to compete in World University Games
1 July 17:08
Judo

399 judokas from 62 countries to compete in World University Games

216 male and 183 female judokas are expected to take part in the event

Most read

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO
14:09
Football

Initial details of car accident that killed Diogo Jota – PHOTO/VIDEO

The initial details surrounding the tragic car accident that claimed the lives of Diogo Jota and André Silva
Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value
13:32
Football

Diogo Jota’s statistics at Liverpool, contract duration, and market value

Liverpool and Portugal national team forward Diogo Jota has died in a car accident
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter
1 July 09:33
Football

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

Two Round of 16 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup have taken place