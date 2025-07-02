International judo calendar enters second half of the year

The international judo calendar is entering the second half of the year.

The first half of the season concluded with the World Championships held in Budapest, where the Azerbaijani team won three bronze medals, Idman.biz reports.

In the second half of the year, athletes will face three Grand Slam and four Grand Prix tournaments, where they can earn ranking points.

Remaining major events in the judo calendar:

July 25-27: Grand Slam in Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia)

September 26-28: Qingdao Grand Prix (China)

October 10-12: Lima Grand Prix (Peru)

October 17-19: Guadalajara Grand Prix (Mexico)

November 14-16: Zagreb Grand Prix (Croatia)

November 27-29: Grand Slam in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

December 6-7: Grand Slam in Tokyo (Japan)

Idman.biz