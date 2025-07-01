399 judokas from 62 countries to compete in World University Games

A total of 399 athletes from 62 countries will compete in the judo program of the World University Games.

216 male and 183 female judokas are expected to take part in the event, Idman.biz reports.

The largest delegations will come from Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Ukraine, Spain, Russia, and India—each sending 14 athletes.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 12 judokas at the Universiade, which will be held in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr region from July 16 to 27: Babarahim Mirzayev (60 kg), Nazir Talibov (66 kg), Nariman Mirzayev (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg), Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg), Shamil Tuncay (100 kg), Ramazan Ahmadov (+100 kg), Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg), Fidan Alizada (57 kg), Aytaj Gardashkhanli (70 kg), Narmin Amirkhanli (78 kg), Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg).

The judo competitions will take place from July 23 to 26.

