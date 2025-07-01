1 July 2025
EN

399 judokas from 62 countries to compete in World University Games

Judo
News
1 July 2025 17:08
10
399 judokas from 62 countries to compete in World University Games

A total of 399 athletes from 62 countries will compete in the judo program of the World University Games.

216 male and 183 female judokas are expected to take part in the event, Idman.biz reports.

The largest delegations will come from Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Ukraine, Spain, Russia, and India—each sending 14 athletes.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 12 judokas at the Universiade, which will be held in Germany’s Rhine-Ruhr region from July 16 to 27: Babarahim Mirzayev (60 kg), Nazir Talibov (66 kg), Nariman Mirzayev (73 kg), Suleyman Shukurov (81 kg), Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg), Shamil Tuncay (100 kg), Ramazan Ahmadov (+100 kg), Konul Aliyeva (48 kg), Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg), Fidan Alizada (57 kg), Aytaj Gardashkhanli (70 kg), Narmin Amirkhanli (78 kg), Nigar Suleymanova (+78 kg).

The judo competitions will take place from July 23 to 26.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Emin Iskandarov: "We will work on the mistakes made at the European Championship"
16:14
Judo

Emin Iskandarov: "We will work on the mistakes made at the European Championship"

Head coach of the Azerbaijani national youth judo team gave an interview
IJF reschedules Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
12:46
Judo

IJF reschedules Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

The International Judo Federation has made some changes to its calendar for the second half of the year
Azerbaijani judokas announced for Universiade
30 June 11:16
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas announced for Universiade

The list of Azerbaijani judokas set to compete at the upcoming Universiade has been revealed
Azerbaijani national team takes second place at European Championship
28 June 13:28
Judo

Azerbaijani national team takes second place at European Championship

Azerbaijan team has three gold, one silver and two bronze medals
Azerbaijani judokas miss out on medals on day two of European Championships
27 June 17:30
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas miss out on medals on day two of European Championships

The Azerbaijani national team failed to add to its medal tally
Nijat Shikhalizade: “We didn’t expect this many medals at the start of the European Championship”
27 June 14:13
Judo

Nijat Shikhalizade: “We didn’t expect this many medals at the start of the European Championship”

The Azerbaijani team won 3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals on the opening day

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION
29 June 11:20
Football

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION

The reason for this was that the striker was focusing on regrouping and preparing for the busy season
WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion
29 June 10:29
MMA

WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion

On the night of June 29, UFC 317 took place in Las Vegas
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: draw in the first half
17:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: draw in the first half

Today, the Azerbaijan women’s national football team will play another friendly match