The second round of the Judo League competition among men will be held at the Sports and Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The tournament will kick off on July 4, featuring 222 athletes from 41 clubs and sports organizations competing for medals in seven weight categories, Idman.biz reports.

This year, the second round of the Men’s League competition is scheduled to take place, and the results will be used to form the athletes' ranking list.

