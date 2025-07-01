IJF reschedules Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has made some changes to its calendar for the second half of the year.

The Grand Slam tournament scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in October has been postponed to November, Idman.biz reports.

This change is due to two new Grand Prix events being held in Lima (October 10-12) and Guadalajara (October 17-19).

The Grand Slam event in the UAE will take place from November 27-29.

Last year, the Azerbaijani team won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the Abu Dhabi tournament.

Idman.biz