1 July 2025
EN

IJF reschedules Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

Judo
News
1 July 2025 12:46
9
IJF reschedules Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has made some changes to its calendar for the second half of the year.

The Grand Slam tournament scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi in October has been postponed to November, Idman.biz reports.

This change is due to two new Grand Prix events being held in Lima (October 10-12) and Guadalajara (October 17-19).

The Grand Slam event in the UAE will take place from November 27-29.

Last year, the Azerbaijani team won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the Abu Dhabi tournament.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani judokas announced for Universiade
30 June 11:16
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas announced for Universiade

The list of Azerbaijani judokas set to compete at the upcoming Universiade has been revealed
Azerbaijani national team takes second place at European Championship
28 June 13:28
Judo

Azerbaijani national team takes second place at European Championship

Azerbaijan team has three gold, one silver and two bronze medals
Azerbaijani judokas miss out on medals on day two of European Championships
27 June 17:30
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas miss out on medals on day two of European Championships

The Azerbaijani national team failed to add to its medal tally
Nijat Shikhalizade: “We didn’t expect this many medals at the start of the European Championship”
27 June 14:13
Judo

Nijat Shikhalizade: “We didn’t expect this many medals at the start of the European Championship”

The Azerbaijani team won 3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze medals on the opening day
Rasul Alizada: “We promised each other we would win three gold medals in one day”
27 June 13:01
Judo

Rasul Alizada: “We promised each other we would win three gold medals in one day”

The Azerbaijani team won three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals on the first day of the competition
Azerbaijan takes lead at European Cadet Judo Championships - VIDEO
27 June 10:26
Judo

Azerbaijan takes lead at European Cadet Judo Championships - VIDEO

Team Azerbaijan has claimed the top spot in the overall standings

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION
29 June 11:20
Football

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION

The reason for this was that the striker was focusing on regrouping and preparing for the busy season
WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion
29 June 10:29
MMA

WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion

On the night of June 29, UFC 317 took place in Las Vegas
How much will Qarabag pay the Croatian club for the defender?
29 June 18:00
Football

How much will Qarabag pay the Croatian club for the defender?

Qarabag continues negotiations for Samy Mmaee, a Croatian player who plays for Dinamo