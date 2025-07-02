Judo belt examination to be held in Baku

An official belt examination will be held in Baku on July 5, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF).

The exam will take place at the AJF administrative building and is open to judo practitioners aged 7 and above, Idman.biz reports.

Belt levels will be determined based on appropriate age categories. Candidates who successfully pass the exam will be awarded the corresponding belt and a certificate by the AJF.

The belt exam is essential for assessing and officially recognizing a judoka's skill level, as well as for eligibility to participate in prestigious national competitions in the future.

Idman.biz