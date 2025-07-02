2 July 2025
EN

Judo belt examination to be held in Baku

Judo
News
2 July 2025 17:58
13
Judo belt examination to be held in Baku

An official belt examination will be held in Baku on July 5, organized by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF).

The exam will take place at the AJF administrative building and is open to judo practitioners aged 7 and above, Idman.biz reports.

Belt levels will be determined based on appropriate age categories. Candidates who successfully pass the exam will be awarded the corresponding belt and a certificate by the AJF.

The belt exam is essential for assessing and officially recognizing a judoka's skill level, as well as for eligibility to participate in prestigious national competitions in the future.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Second round of Men's Judo League to be held in Baku
18:09
Judo

Second round of Men's Judo League to be held in Baku

The second round will be held at the Sports and Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Asian Cup in Almaty
17:23
Judo

Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Asian Cup in Almaty

The Asian Cup for juniors in judo will be held in Kazakhstan
International judo calendar enters second half of the year
16:19
Judo

International judo calendar enters second half of the year

Three Grand Slam and four Grand Prix tournaments until the end of the year
399 judokas from 62 countries to compete in World University Games
1 July 17:08
Judo

399 judokas from 62 countries to compete in World University Games

216 male and 183 female judokas are expected to take part in the event
Emin Iskandarov: "We will work on the mistakes made at the European Championship"
1 July 16:14
Judo

Emin Iskandarov: "We will work on the mistakes made at the European Championship"

Head coach of the Azerbaijani national youth judo team gave an interview
IJF reschedules Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
1 July 12:46
Judo

IJF reschedules Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

The International Judo Federation has made some changes to its calendar for the second half of the year

Most read

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals
30 June 16:58
Wrestling

Three Azerbaijanis reach U-20 Wrestling Championship semifinals

The U-20 European Wrestling Championship has kicked off in Caorle
UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas
1 July 16:01
MMA

UFC rankings updated after UFC 317 in Las Vegas

Ilia Topuria leads the rankings of the organization's best fighters regardless of weight class
Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals
1 July 19:54
Football

Belarus vs Azerbaijan: this time a defeat by two unanswered goals

The Azerbaijan women’s national football team played another friendly match

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter
1 July 09:33
Football

WATCH: Al-Hilal stuns Manchester City, Fluminense eliminates Inter

Two Round of 16 matches of the FIFA Club World Cup have taken place