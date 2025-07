The Asian Cup for juniors in judo will be held on July 3–4 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan will be represented in four weight categories under the leadership of Natik Bagirov, advisor to the president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Idman.biz reports.

The athletes competing for Azerbaijan at the Asian Cup are Fatima Abdullayeva (44 kg), Konul Eyvazli (52 kg), Nijat Shikhalizada (60 kg), and Ilkin Garayev (66 kg).

459 judokas from 10 countries will take part in the tournament.

Idman.biz