Hidayat Heydarov withdrawn from European Championship squad – REASON - VIDEO

There has been a change in the lineup of the Azerbaijani national judo team ahead of the European Championship.

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation’s press service has confirmed that Olympic medalist, world champion, and four-time European champion Hidayat Heydarov has been removed from the squad due to illness, Idman.biz reports.

The decision was made based on medical advice.

Heydarov will be replaced by Rashid Mammadaliyev in the 73 kg weight category.

The European Judo Championship for seniors will take place from April 23 to 27 in Montenegro. Azerbaijan will be represented by a total of 15 judokas — 9 men and 6 women.

