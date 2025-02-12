Why Elmar Gasimov and Murad Fatiyev will miss the Grand Slam

The reasons behind the exclusion of Elmar Gasimov and Murad Fatiyev from Azerbaijan's judo team for the Grand Slam event have been clarified.

According to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Elmar Gasimov (100 kg) has been removed from the team based on a mutual decision between him and the coaching staff, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced judoka is not fully prepared for the competition, so he will not participate in the tournament. Murad Fatiyev (90 kg), on the other hand, is unable to compete due to an injury.

The Grand Slam will take place from February 14-16, with the Azerbaijani team sending 33 judokas to represent the country in the prestigious event.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz