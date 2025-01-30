Murad Fatiyev withdrawn from national judo team for Paris Grand Slam - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national judo team has made a roster change ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Idman.biz reports that the team will now compete with 10 judokas instead of the originally planned 11 at the Paris Grand Slam, set to take place on February 1-2. Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) has been withdrawn from the squad due to an injury that he has not yet recovered from.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the tournament by:

- 60 kg: Ahmad Yusifov, Huseyn Allahyarov

- 66 kg: Ruslan Pashayev, Rashid Yelkiyev

- 73 kg: Rashid Mammadaliyev, Vusal Galandarzade

- 81 kg: Omar Rajabli

- 100 kg: Ajdar Baghirov

- +100 kg: Ushangi Kokauri, Kanan Nasibov

Over 300 judokas from 54 countries are expected to participate in the tournament.

