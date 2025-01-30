30 January 2025
EN

Murad Fatiyev withdrawn from national judo team for Paris Grand Slam - VIDEO

Judo
News
30 January 2025 14:56
30
Murad Fatiyev withdrawn from national judo team for Paris Grand Slam - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national judo team has made a roster change ahead of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Idman.biz reports that the team will now compete with 10 judokas instead of the originally planned 11 at the Paris Grand Slam, set to take place on February 1-2. Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) has been withdrawn from the squad due to an injury that he has not yet recovered from.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the tournament by:
- 60 kg: Ahmad Yusifov, Huseyn Allahyarov
- 66 kg: Ruslan Pashayev, Rashid Yelkiyev
- 73 kg: Rashid Mammadaliyev, Vusal Galandarzade
- 81 kg: Omar Rajabli
- 100 kg: Ajdar Baghirov
- +100 kg: Ushangi Kokauri, Kanan Nasibov

Over 300 judokas from 54 countries are expected to participate in the tournament.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Richard Trautmann: "We will strive for a better performance in Los Angeles than in Paris" – INTERVIEW
17:00
Judo

Richard Trautmann: "We will strive for a better performance in Los Angeles than in Paris" – INTERVIEW

The German expert, also the performance director of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, shared his strategies for preparing for the new Olympic cycle

Moldovan Olympic medalist to compete in Baku
11:27
Judo

Moldovan Olympic medalist to compete in Baku

The 28-year-old athlete is also a two-time bronze medalist at the World Championships and the 2023 European Champion
Azerbaijan's judo team trains in Belgium - PHOTO
29 January 16:00
Judo

Azerbaijan's judo team trains in Belgium - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national judo team is currently holding its second overseas training camp
Uzbek judo athletes to compete in Baku Grand Slam
29 January 11:29
Judo

Uzbek judo athletes to compete in Baku Grand Slam

Uzbek team has joined the list of participants for Judo Grand Slam

Sulamanidze to compete in Baku
28 January 17:42
Judo

Sulamanidze to compete in Baku

Georgian judo star set to participate in the Grand Slam tournament
Grand Slam by numbers: 54 countries, 318 athletes
28 January 12:23
Judo

Grand Slam by numbers: 54 countries, 318 athletes

The Paris Judo Grand Slam set to feature competitors from around the world

Most read

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS
29 January 18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds