Azerbaijan's lineup announced for Paris Grand Slam

The Azerbaijan national judo team has revealed its lineup for the first Grand Slam of the year, set to take place in Paris, France.

Idman.biz reports that the coaching staff will field 11 athletes in the tournament:

60 kg: Ahmad Yusifov, Huseyn Allahyarov

66 kg: Ruslan Pashayev, Rashid Elkiyev

73 kg: Rashid Mammadaliyev, Vusal Galandarzade

81 kg: Omar Rajabli

90 kg: Murad Fatiyev

100 kg: Ajdar Baghirov

+100 kg: Ushangi Kokauri, Kenan Nasibov

So far, 44 countries have confirmed their participation in the event.

The Paris Grand Slam is scheduled to be held on February 1-2.

Idman.biz