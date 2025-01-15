15 January 2025
Azerbaijan's lineup announced for Paris Grand Slam

Judo
News
15 January 2025 11:00
20
The Azerbaijan national judo team has revealed its lineup for the first Grand Slam of the year, set to take place in Paris, France.

Idman.biz reports that the coaching staff will field 11 athletes in the tournament:

60 kg: Ahmad Yusifov, Huseyn Allahyarov
66 kg: Ruslan Pashayev, Rashid Elkiyev
73 kg: Rashid Mammadaliyev, Vusal Galandarzade
81 kg: Omar Rajabli
90 kg: Murad Fatiyev
100 kg: Ajdar Baghirov
+100 kg: Ushangi Kokauri, Kenan Nasibov

So far, 44 countries have confirmed their participation in the event.

The Paris Grand Slam is scheduled to be held on February 1-2.

Idman.biz

