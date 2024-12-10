10 December 2024
Tckaev, Hajiyev, and Fatiyev drop one spot in new IJF rankings

10 December 2024 13:45
The International Judo Federation (IJF) has updated the world rankings following the Tokyo Grand Slam.

Idman.biz reports that some Azerbaijani athletes have seen changes in their rankings.

Zelim Tckaev (81 kg) dropped one spot to settle in 8th place. Both Eljan Hajiyev and Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) also lost one position each, with Hajiyev now in 8th place and Fatiyev in 13th.

Other athletes have seen no changes. Olympic champions Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) continue to lead the rankings confidently.

Balabay Agayev (60 kg) remains in 8th place, and Ushangi Kokauri (+100 kg) holds the 10th spot.

In the women's category, Leyla Aliyeva (48 kg), ranked 24th, holds the best position among Azerbaijani female judokas.

