The next episode of Idman Bizde was broadcast. The guest of the show this time was former judoka Orkhan Safarov.

Safarov announced his expectations from the Azerbaijani national judo team at the World Championship to be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from May 19 to 24. He also commented on his view of this sport and his future plans after finishing his career.

We present the video version of the interview:

Idman.biz