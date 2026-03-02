2 March 2026
EN

Golden avalanche in Tashkent: Azerbaijan judo conquer Grand Slam - REVIEW İDMAN.BİZ

Judo
News
2 March 2026 16:39
Azerbaijan’s judo team swept across the tatami in Tashkent like an avalanche, relentless and powerful, leaving rivals scrambling to keep their footing.

As reported by Idman.Biz, at the Grand Slam event in Uzbekistan’s capital the Azerbaijani team produced a historic performance, claiming four gold, one silver and two bronze medals to finish first in the men’s medal standings, ahead of even Japan.

The opening statement was emphatic. In the under-60kg category the final was an all-Azerbaijani affair, with Ahmed Yusifov facing Balabay Aghayev for gold. Yusifov emerged victorious. An internal final at Grand Slam level is a sign not of coincidence, but of depth and system-wide strength.

Further victories added weight to the achievement. Omar Rajabli triumphed in the under-81kg division with a composed and mature display. In the under-90kg category, Murad Fatiyev delivered arguably the most significant win of the tournament for Azerbaijan, defeating two-time Olympic champion Lasha Bekauri in the final. It was more than just a victory – it was a statement of readiness to challenge and overcome the sport’s biggest names.

In the over-100kg division, young Kenan Nasibov produced a breakthrough performance to take gold. Jamal Gamzatkhanov added bronze in the same category, completing a double podium for the team, while Olympic champion Zelim Kotsoiev secured bronze in the under-100kg class. Seven medals in total and top spot in the men’s standings reflected the result of structured, long-term development.

There was, however, a setback. Hidayat Heydarov was not permitted to compete in the under-73kg category after failing to make weight at the official weigh-in. The Azerbaijan Judo Federation imposed disciplinary measures. Given his high-profile successes in 2024, the situation raises concerns. Last season he won just one tournament and struggled at other major events. If issues with discipline and weight management persist, repeating his 2024 achievements – when he became Olympic and world champion – will be extremely difficult at a level that tolerates no lapses.

Even so, Tashkent sent a clear message: Azerbaijani judo is no longer dependent on a single name. When Olympic champions endure difficult periods, new athletes step forward and claim gold. That is the mark of a mature system and a coherent strategy.

Nasibov’s triumph was particularly symbolic. The young heavyweight became the first Azerbaijani judoka to win Grand Slam gold in the over-100kg category. He achieved it in the final against home favourite Alisher Yusupov, coping with both crowd pressure and the stature of his opponent. Previously a European Under-23 champion and Grand Prix winner, Nasibov has now firmly announced himself on the world heavyweight stage.

These are the stories that sustain a system. When a new generation rises behind established champions, unafraid of big names and major arenas, it signals that the structure is working with the future in mind. Tashkent showed that Azerbaijan not only has a proud recent past and celebrated champions, but also a new wave capable of keeping the nation among judo’s global leaders for years to come.

Idman.Biz
