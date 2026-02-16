Azerbaijan Judo Federation ne-waza cup begins in Absheron

The Azerbaijan Judo Federation ne-waza Cup for seniors has officially started at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the national federation, the tournament features 157 athletes representing 33 clubs and sports organisations. The entry list includes 137 men and 20 women competing for medals in 11 weight divisions.

Ne-waza focuses on groundwork techniques such as holds, submissions and defensive transitions, an increasingly important element of modern judo tactics. The discipline helps athletes control opponents on the mat and finish contests more effectively.

The competition is being broadcast live on the Azerbaijan Judo Federation’s official YouTube channel, allowing fans to follow the event throughout the tournament.