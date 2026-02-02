2 February 2026
Azerbaijan appoint new coaches to youth judo national teams

2 February 2026 17:30
Azerbaijan has announced new appointments to the coaching staffs of its youth judo national teams as part of a broader strategy to strengthen long-term development.

According to Idman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Orkhan Safarov has been appointed head coach of the boys’ national team, while Tarlan Kerimov will lead the girls’ team.

The federation said the decision is aimed at reinforcing the coaching structure and raising the technical, tactical and physical standards of promising young athletes. Both coaches have completed professional retraining after ending their competitive careers, supported by the national federation, and are graduates of the International Judo Federation Academy.

Safarov has also completed a month-long internship at Tokai University in Japan, where he gained hands-on experience with modern training methodologies. He continues his education at the second level of coaching courses and works as an educational expert within the federation, while also being involved in the teaching process at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy.

Kerimov is actively engaged in programmes focused on youth sport development and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle, as well as in educational projects run by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Both coaches will work with young judoka selected through the “Future Hopes” programme, focusing on a systematic approach to improving their technical skills and physical conditioning as Azerbaijan looks to build depth and sustainability in the sport.

